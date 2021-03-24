Officials pull up socks to control second Covid wave in Prakasam

Ongole: Prakasam Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara ordered the officials to get prepared to control the second wave of coronavirus in the district.

He conducted a review meeting with the officials from Revenue, Medical and Health, Panchayat Raj, and Municipal Departments on the action to be taken to control the Coronavirus spread and expedite vaccination at the DWCRA Bhavan in Markapur on Wednesday.

Addressing the meeting, the Collector asked the officials to be alert as the second wave of coronavirus is widely spreading and ordered them to be ready to conduct mandal and village level Covid operations. He said that they have already appointed the special officers to monitor the second wave, and added that the tahsildar will take the decision to declare containment zones based on the reports from the panchayat secretaries and VROs.

He ordered them to visit door to door to create awareness on the second of Coronavirus and also to know the health conditions of the people. He told them to conduct Covid tests for all who came from other places, even by paying a short trip and keep in home isolation if any of them are tested positive.

He ordered them to must wear face masks to organise and participate in marriages or other functions in the district. Joint Collector TS Chetan, DPO GV Narayana Reddy, ZP CEO Kailash Giriswar, and others also participated in the meeting.

Later, the Collector paid a surprise visit to the Tangirala village secretariat in Peddaraveedu mandal. He ordered the tahsildar to monitor the work of VROs and directed him to take disciplinary action on VRO Yedukondalu, who has been absent from the duty for the last one week. He ordered the secretariat staff to provide speedy services to the public and resolve the issues for revenue services in the designated time duration. He asked them to create awareness on the second wave of coronavirus and ordered them to see the people in the 45 to 60 years age group get the vaccine.

RDO M Seshireddy, tahsildar Umarani, MPDO Jayaram Naik, sarpanch Tokala Avulaiah and others also participated in the programme.