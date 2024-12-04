Live
Officials to inspect Stella ship in Kakinada port
The multidisciplinary team comprising port, customs, civil supplies, police, and revenue officials to conduct inspections at Stella ship in Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh over alleged transportation of the rice.
The Kakinada district collector previously announced the presence of the ration rice on board the vessel. However, concerns were raised following a visit by the state's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to the Kakinada ports, during which he highlighted significant security failures and oversight deficiencies among key departments. He demanded that authorities 'seize the ship' immediately, drawing widespread attention to the situation.
In response, the government has vowed to dismantle the entrenched ration mafia that has plagued Kakinada for the past five years. As part of this initiative, the inspection team is set to thoroughly examine the controversial vessel and collect rice samples to verify the claims surrounding the ship’s cargo.