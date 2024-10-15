Officials told to be on high alert as heavy rains forecast

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): Following the warnings from weathermen about the possibility of heavy rains for 3-4 days from Monday in the district, Collector TS Chetan alerted all Tahsildars and revenue personnel to be on high alert. At a review meeting here on Monday, he told the officials to shift people to safe places, particularly those living in low-lying areas, in the event of heavy rains followed by thunders and lightening.

Weather reports warned of incessant rains in Sathya Sai district for the next couple of days. The district administration as a precautionary measure declared Monday holiday for all schools.

Control rooms were opened at mandal level to give emergency information to people in case of heavy rains and floods. Meteorological department warned of heavy rains on October 14-16. In case of emergency, people were told to contact control room at 08555-289039 or 939299719. Control room will work 24 hours during these three days.