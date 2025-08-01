Officials told to be ready for relief efforts

Guntur: Bapatla district collector J Venkata Murali stated that the district was ready to undertake relief and rescue operations in the event of floods. He addressed a review with RDOs focusing on disaster management and mitigation at the Collectorate in Bapatla on Thursday. He emphasised the need for a comprehensive micro level disaster management plan. He said in case of sudden floods from the Krishna river, data on flood prone and affected areas and populations must be collected in advance. He said Bapatla is a coastal district and stressed the importance of identifying early action in the event of a cyclone warning.

He said reports should be prepared in advance regarding houses and areas likely to be affected, and in case of heavy rains, low-lying areas and homes prone to inundation should be identified. He instructed that separate plans be drawn up for floods, cyclones, and heavy rainfall in terms of potential damages and precautionary actions.

With heavy rainfall occurring upstream of the Krishna river and water entering the dams, he cautioned that downstream discharge of floodwater poses a threat to island villages. He noted that 14 residential areas are at risk of submergence and asked residents to remain alert due to weakened embankments along the river. Areas prone to breaches are being reinforced with sandbags, he added.

He directed the officials to identify and send details of pregnant women, chronically ill patients, the elderly, and children in vulnerable regions. Rescue boats should be kept ready, and rehabilitation centres must be identified in advance.