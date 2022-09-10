Officials told to complete pending works of highways

Machilipatnam: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh has ordered the National Highways Authority officers to complete the pending works of the highways swiftly. He also told them to take action to prevent road accidents.

The Minister held a review meeting along with Machilipatnam MP V Balasouri, MLAs Perni Nani, Kolusu Pardasaradhi, Kaile Anil Kumar and Simhadri Ramesh and District Collector P Ranjith Basha at Krishna district Collectorate here on Friday to discuss about national highway projects and their progress in the district.

Addressing the officials, the Minister insisted that all the highways and bypass roads must be constructed speedily under onetime improvement. He ordered that all the works of Ongole-Kathipudi national highway 216 should be completed soon. Owing to the highway, old roads of Pedana, Bantumilli and other areas were being neglected, he lamented.

During the meeting, Minister Ramesh was informed that a Detailed Project Report is being prepared for the extension of Pedana-Nuzvid road into four lines. The Minister insisted on conducting proper patrolling on highway and development of Pedana road.

Machilipatnam MP Vallabaneni Balasouri suggested that central lighting system should be arranged on national highways. He also suggested setting up of barricades in order to prevent accidents at villages. The MP disclosed that the government has given its nod to construct the Gudivada flyover. He asked the officials to clear the land acquisition problems.

Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani insisted on extending Pedana-Nuzvid highway till Machilipatnam. District Collector P Ranjith Basha ordered for preparing DPRs and completing of pending works.

Joint Collector Dr Mahesh Kumar Ravirala, DRO Venkateswarlu, National Highways Authority PD Narayana Reddy, Srinivas and others were present.