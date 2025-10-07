Officials told to ensure smooth conduct of Brahmotsavam

Amalapuram: District collector R Mahesh Kumar conducted a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate on Monday. Speaking at the meeting, the collector instructed officials and temple committee members to make elaborate arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, along with Sridevi and Bhudevi, to be held at Vadapalli village (Known as Konaseema Tirupati) from October 10 to 18.

Brahmotsavam schedule includes Sesha Vahanam on 10, Hamsa Vahanam on 11, Hanuman Vahanam on 12, Simha Vahanam on 13, Garuda Vahanam on 14, Surya Prabha Vahanam in the morning and Chandra Prabha Vahanam in the evening on 15, Gaja Vahanam with Rajadhiraja Alankaram on 16, Kalpavriksha Vahanam in the morning and Ashwa Vahanam in the evening on 17, followed by Chakrasnanam on October 18, marking the conclusion of the festivities.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Meena, Temple Chairman Mudunuri Venkata Raju, Executive Officer Nallam Surya Chakradhar Rao, DSP S Murali Mohan, RDO P Srikar, and Tahsildar Rajeswara Rao participated in the meeting.