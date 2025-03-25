Officials told to gear up to improve tax collection

Tirupati: Tirupati Municipal Corporation Commissioner N Mourya urged the officials to gear up to improve collection of various taxes and also strive to make the city bag first rank in national Swachh Survekshan survey.

On Monday she held a meeting with heads of departments and reviewed tax collection, sanitation improvement and also steps taken for involving officers, public and the municipal staff for the city to get national recognition in Swachh Survekshan survey.

The Commissioner wanted the officials to be tough regarding tax collection and if required take dire action like disconnecting water supply and power connection if any one failed to pay taxes to the corporation. ‘People on their part should not delay payment of tax including property tax, water charges, UDS cess and vacant site tax and many were delaying tax payments expecting the government concession on taxes.’

On Swachh Survekshan survey going on nation-wide, she called on the officials to work with the corporation staff and public to improve sanitation and motivate the residents to send SMS in favour of corporation to bag first rank at national level.

The Commissioner said to ensure prompt action with regard to UDS complaints toll free numbers were setup (0877 -2256766, 9000822909) and urged people to utilise the service for clearing garbage, lake of sanitation and also in cleaning drains. Residents also should handover household waste after separating it into dry and wet to health staff daily coming to their area.

Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, ME Thulasi Kumar, Gomati, Health officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DCP Mahapatra, ROs Sethu Madhav, Ravi, Nagendra Reddy, Hari Krishna were present.