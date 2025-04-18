Officials told to issue progress cards by April 21

Kurnool: Joint Collector Dr B Navya has directed officials to ensure that all students in the district receive their progress cards, complete with marks, by April 21. The directive was issued during a review meeting held via Webex on Thursday, focusing on the conclusion of the academic year in schools.

During the meeting, Dr Navya emphasised the importance of timely distribution of progress cards and instructed officials to ensure that the process of online registration is also completed promptly. She called for planning and implementation of a smooth transition process, enabling students to be seated in their new classes from Monday onwards.

Highlighting the need to educate students about the importance of schooling and academic standards, she instructed that this initiative should cover students from Classes 1 through 10. The Joint Collector noted that approximately 4,21,632 students across the district are set to move to higher classes, and it is essential to inform them about the unique features and facilities of their respective schools.

Additionally, Dr Navya pointed out that children, who have completed early childhood education at the district’s 1,886 Anganwadi centers, will be entering formal primary education. She stressed the need to facilitate their seamless admission into schools under the “Mana Badi” initiative.

To support the smooth implementation of this transition, she directed education department officials at all levels to work diligently from April 21 to 23. A day-wise schedule has already been provided, and officials were instructed to adhere strictly to it. She also directed the sectoral officers assigned for monitoring to carry out regular inspections.

Dr Navya added that district, divisional, and mandal-level monitoring committees have been constituted to oversee the execution of this critical operation. These committees are expected to conduct extensive field visits to ensure 100% compliance with the directives and implement the plans effectively on the ground.