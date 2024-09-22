Live
- BJP MP accuses Bengal govt of artificially jacking up onion prices
- Arsenal will be going to Manchester City to win: Bukayo Saka
- Bengal govt withdraws representation in DVRRC
- Doubts over continuation of Cong-Left Front bonhomie in Bengal
- GST 2.0 will further ease tax compliances and boost economic growth
- AP likely to receive rains for next three days amid formation of low pressure area
- Telangana Braces for Heavy Rain as IMD Issues Yellow Alert
- Coming back to Test cricket, where I belong the most, is special, says Pant
- YS Jagan writes to PM Modi, seeks inquiry into Tirupati laddu controversy
- Kejriwal questions if RSS okay with BJP's politics
Just In
Officials told to prepare economic development plan
Highlights
District Collector Siva Shankar Lotheti has instructed the officials to develop a comprehensive economic development plan in alignment with Swarna Andhra Pradesh Vision 2047.
Kadapa : District Collector Siva Shankar Lotheti has instructed the officials to develop a comprehensive economic development plan in alignment with Swarna Andhra Pradesh Vision 2047.
During a review meeting with district officials here on Saturday, he emphasised the need to create a mandal vision by September 30 and a district vision action plan by October 15. The Collector highlighted the importance of focusing on key sectors like renewable energy, industrial growth, tourism and horticulture to enhance per capita income and economic growth in the district. Public feedback and stakeholder suggestions will be incorporated into the plan through meetings and QR code-enabled opinion collection, he added.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS