Officials told to prepare economic development plan

Kadapa : District Collector Siva Shankar Lotheti has instructed the officials to develop a comprehensive economic development plan in alignment with Swarna Andhra Pradesh Vision 2047.

During a review meeting with district officials here on Saturday, he emphasised the need to create a mandal vision by September 30 and a district vision action plan by October 15. The Collector highlighted the importance of focusing on key sectors like renewable energy, industrial growth, tourism and horticulture to enhance per capita income and economic growth in the district. Public feedback and stakeholder suggestions will be incorporated into the plan through meetings and QR code-enabled opinion collection, he added.