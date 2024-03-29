Officials told to provide facilities for special category voters

Kadapa: Ahead of general elections, District Election Officer and Collector V Vijay Ramaraju has issued directives to Returning Officers to prepare facilities for special category voters, including disabled individuals, senior citizens and transgender voters.

During a review meeting held along with Joint Collector Ganesh Kumar, Commissioner Praveen Chand and returning officers from all constituencies here on Thursday, the Collector emphasized strict enforcement of model code of conduct (MCC) across the district. Officials told to complete arrangements like provision of toilets, drinking water, transportation, shamianas, parking spaces, first aid boxes, signboards at all polling stations and others at all 2,035 polling centres in the district before the deadline of April 5.

Special attention is to be given to accessibility for disabled, senior citizens, and transgender voters. Polling booths are to be situated on ground floor and additional amenities such as chairs, wheelchairs, hand-held walking ramps, and volunteer services from organisations like NCC, NSS, and scout guides are to be made available.

In addition, efforts are underway to facilitate home voting for bed-bound, over 85-year-old, and differently abled voters, who are unable to visit polling centres. For further inquiries or assistance, voters are encouraged to contact their respective Returning Officers.