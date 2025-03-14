Live
- Prayoga Brings Hands-On Science Learning to 45 Schools in Karnataka in partnership with Merck
- Resolve pending penalty cases swiftly: DRO
- Virinchi People's Hospital Leads the Way in Nephrology on World Kidney Day 2025
- Empowering Women in Poultry: Poultry India/IPEMA Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025
- Collector inspects Panyam community health centre
- Priyanka Tare: A Beacon of Beauty, Strength, and Passion
- Pixelin Sciences Unveils Revolutionary Agricultural Solutions
- Ramadan Ready? Elevate Your Festive Look with These Must-Have Picks!
- Women should achieve empowerment through own efforts: Justice SVN Bhatti
- Nara Lokesh Promises Development for Mangalagiri
Officials told to settle forest land disputes
District Collector O Anand has directed the forest department officials to settle disputes related to forest lands at several places in the district.
Nellore : District Collector O Anand has directed the forest department officials to settle disputes related to forest lands at several places in the district. He held a meeting with forest officials over protection of forest lands and wild animals here on Thursday,
Speaking on the occasion, Collector Anand has pointed out that it is inevitable to involve forest department officials in the ongoing land resurvey programme in order to protect wild animals taking shelter in forests.
Stating that number of developmental projects were stalled in middle due to lack of forest clearance, Anand ordered the officials to take steps to resolve the problems by bringing them to the notice of State and Central governments. He directed them to initiate action over illegal occupation of lands and structures constructed in forest areas as per court directions. The officials were cautioned not to demolish the structures unless there is clear evidence over illegal occupation and constructions.
Stressing that the government is keen on developing ‘City Forest’ (Nagara Vanam) constructed in several areas across the district, the Collector directed them to take steps for their beautification to attract people.
Joint Collector Karthik, Kandukur Sub-Collector T Pooja, RDOs Anusha, Pavani, Vamsi Krishna, District Forest Officer Mahabub Basha and others were present.