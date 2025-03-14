Officials told to settle forest land disputes

Nellore : District Collector O Anand has directed the forest department officials to settle disputes related to forest lands at several places in the district. He held a meeting with forest officials over protection of forest lands and wild animals here on Thursday,

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Anand has pointed out that it is inevitable to involve forest department officials in the ongoing land resurvey programme in order to protect wild animals taking shelter in forests.

Stating that number of developmental projects were stalled in middle due to lack of forest clearance, Anand ordered the officials to take steps to resolve the problems by bringing them to the notice of State and Central governments. He directed them to initiate action over illegal occupation of lands and structures constructed in forest areas as per court directions. The officials were cautioned not to demolish the structures unless there is clear evidence over illegal occupation and constructions.

Stressing that the government is keen on developing ‘City Forest’ (Nagara Vanam) constructed in several areas across the district, the Collector directed them to take steps for their beautification to attract people.

Joint Collector Karthik, Kandukur Sub-Collector T Pooja, RDOs Anusha, Pavani, Vamsi Krishna, District Forest Officer Mahabub Basha and others were present.