Officials told to take petitioners’ opinion on PGRS

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has said that it is inevitable to secure the opinion of petitioners once they submit their petitions during Public Grievance Redress System (PGRS).

He held a video conference with RDOs, Municipal Commissioners, Tahsildars and MPDOs over PGRS, MNREGS, Housing and PM Surya Ghar Yojana scheme here on Monday.

Stating that the government is keen on addressing petitions received during PGRRS as the officials of the departments concerned will be made accountable if the officials fails to address the problem and secure victim’s opinion before closure of the petition.

He stated that it is compulsory for the officials concerned to endorse the petition and upload the documents related to the issue, otherwise he would be face departmental action.

Expressing deep concern over the poor response of the officials in effectively implementing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), the Collector warned of initiating stringent action against those, who fail to change their attitude. He said that it will be must to taken up 70% of MNREGS works in every village and submit detailed report every week over the status of work provided to the labor.

He directed the municipal commissioners and Tahsildars to ensure for completion of works related to the TIDCO houses as the government already credited the financial assistance in the accounts of beneficiaries.

The Collector has ordered the APSPDCL officials to initiate steps for motivating the people over installation of Solar Plant under Prime Minister Muft Bijli Yojana Scheme.