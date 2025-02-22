Officials urged to achieve Swarnandhra Vision-2047 goals

Kondapi: Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy asked the officials to work responsibly towards achieving the goals of Swarnandhra, Swachh Andhra and Swarnandhra Vision 2047.

The Minister conducted a review meeting with Revenue, Housing, Panchayat Raj and other department officials at his camp office in Turpu Nayudupalem on Friday. In the meeting, he emphasised developing comprehensive plans focusing on youth employment, increasing farmers’ income and promoting women’s economic development.

He stressed the importance of working towards zero poverty, ease of living and social infrastructure development. Every village should have CC roads, drains and electricity poles while maintaining greenery and cleanliness, he added.

The Minister directed the revenue officials to conduct the land re-survey meticulously to avoid inconvenience to farmers.

He ordered an investigation into irregularities in freehold lands that occurred during the previous government’s tenure in the constituency. He also instructed officials to identify suitable government lands for housing schemes for the poor.

Regarding industrial land allocation, the Minister advised officials to coordinate with farmers and the Collector to avoid any issues.

The Minister emphasszed the timely issuance of position certificates, caste certificates and income certificates for home loans and student needs.

He concluded by urging officials to remain accessible to the people and provide all services efficiently to maintain the government’s good reputation.