Officials urged to implement all precautionary measures

Nandyal: District Collector G. Rajakumari has urged the people of Nandyal district to remain alert in view of the impending Montha cyclone, which is likely to cause heavy rains across the region for the next three days.

Chairing a review meeting with district officials at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate on Monday, the Collector directed all departments to stay on high alert and implement precautionary measures to prevent loss of life and property. The meeting was attended by Joint Collector K. Karthik, DRO Ramu Naik, special deputy collectors, and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said the cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam, with its impact extending to Nandyal district. She advised farmers, particularly those cultivating onion, maize, and tomato, to temporarily postpone crop harvesting to avoid damage and distress sales due to excessive moisture. Around 30 per cent of the maize crop has already been harvested, and prolonged wet conditions may lead to price drops, she cautioned. Traders were instructed to adhere strictly to the government-fixed procurement prices. Agricultural and horticulture officers were told to create awareness among farmers about the importance of delaying harvest operations.

Emphasising the need for public health and sanitation, the Collector expressed concern over poor waste management, especially in Atmakur town, and instructed municipal officials to immediately address the issue. She directed authorities to ensure the supply of safe drinking water by mandating chlorination in all summer storage tanks and RO plants, cleaning filter membranes, and sealing any units that fail to maintain quality standards.

Officials were also instructed to identify people living in vulnerable mud houses and relocate them to safer areas. The Collector asked the revenue and municipal teams to identify weak bunds along canals and tanks, keep sandbags and essential materials ready, and take swift action in case of flooding.

The Collector further announced that special Aadhaar update camps are being held across the district. Citizens who have not yet updated their biometric and address details were urged to do so to complete e-KYC verification, enabling them to receive government benefits. She also directed farmers to complete their e-Crop registration, as crop loss assessments and compensation will be based on these records. The Collector added that Apar ID cards for students can also be obtained at these camps, ensuring easier access to educational and welfareschemes.