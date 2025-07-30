Live
Officials visit Valley Green Garments plant
Anantapur: Officials of the District Industries Centre visited the Valley Green Garments Industry in Gajarampally village, Pamidi mandal in Guntakal constituency on Tuesday.
They conducted a comprehensive review on the development of the industry, employment opportunities and training programmes for women.
Perumalla Jeevananda Reddy, senior leader of the Guntakal constituency Telugu Desam Party, Valley Green chief, and founder president of P.J.R. Social Service Trust, who founded this industry, said that this industry was started with the intention of contributing to the economic development of women and that so far 1000 people have been provided jobs. Similarly, free training has been provided to 4000 women and a stipend of up to Rs. 5,000 each has been arranged during the training period.
In addition, free bus facilities will be provided to the hill workers and food facilities will be arranged for all those who are being trained, the officials were told.