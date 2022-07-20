Oil tanker overturns in Palanadu district, locals flock to loot

An accident took place on the Narkat Palli – Addanki highway at Challagundla in Nekarikallu mandal of Palanadu district where an oil tanker going from Chennai to Hyderabad lost control and overturned on the highway.



The oil in the tanker fell into pit on the side of the road. The people of the nearby villages came to know about the matter and flocked to the spot with a huge number of cans, jars and boxes to carry bm oil.

Nakarikallu police reached the spot and tried to control the crowd. However, as the people had not cared they left it. Due to this, the traffic on the highway was severely disrupted. Motorists faced difficulties. Finally, the tanker was moved from there with the help of a heavy crane.