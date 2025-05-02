Old enmity led to brutal killing: SP Rana

Nandyal: Kurnool District Court on Wednesday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of a 60-year-old man at Dhone, driven by old enmity. The convicted individuals, Madiga Nagesh and Nayakanti Balamaddi were found guilty of killing Boya Gudimiralla Kaulutla in 2016.

According to police, the incident occurred on May 15, 2016, near a sewage canal close to Dhone Railway Station. The accused, harboring longstanding personal grudges, fatally assaulted Kaulutla by repeatedly striking his head with a boulder and later dumped his body in the canal. The victim’s son, Boya Gudimiralla Kantharao, filed a complaint with Dhone Town Police, leading to the registration of Crime No. 129/2016 under Sections 302, 201, 120(b) read with 34 of the IPC.

The accused were identified as Madiga Nagesh (30), son of Gaurayya from Kotrayi village, and Nayakanti Balamaddi alias Kankara Balamaddi (42), son of Kallu Babayya from Gummakonda village — both from Dhone Mandal.

Following a meticulous investigation by Dhone Town Police, supported by scientific methods and crucial witness testimonies, the case was presented before the Kurnool District Principal Sessions Court. Honourable Judge Kabardi, after examining the evidence, convicted both accused and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Rana stated that the Nandyal police remain committed to ensuring that offenders are brought to justice without exception. “Our rigorous investigations, coupled with advanced forensic techniques and vigilant surveillance, are aimed at instilling confidence in the public while deterring criminals,” he said. He added that such efforts reinforce respect towards law enforcement and the judiciary.

Residents appreciated the outcome, remarking that the swift and effective action by police strengthens public faith in the legal system and sends a clear message that crime will not be tolerated.