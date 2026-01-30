One burnt alive in road mishap

Kakinada: A major road accident occurred on the national highway at Kathipudi in Kakinada district in the early hours of Thursday, claiming one life and leaving two others injured. According to police, a container carrying aqua feed was travelling from Bhimavaram to Moolapeta. While taking a turn at Kathipudi junction, it was hit by another container coming from Kolkata to Chennai, loaded with cotton waste bundles. The collision triggered a massive fire within minutes.

The front portions of both containers were completely gutted in the blaze. In the accident, the cotton waste container driver, Kamal Shaikh, aged 43, was trapped inside the vehicle and was burnt alive. Two other persons sustained injuries in the incident. Prathipadu Circle Inspector Surya Apparao said the deceased driver was identified as a native of Kolkata. Annavaram

Fire department staff rushed to the scene upon receiving the information and carried out rescue and fire control operations. Sub-Inspector Sriharibabu inspected the accident site and took up relief activities. Police have registered a case and taken up an investigation.