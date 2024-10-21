One-day spiritual tour in East Godavari from Oct 26

Rajamahendravaram: The Tourism department is introducing from October 26 one-day spiritual tour in the erstwhile East Godavari district on every weekend, said Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

The tour package would cover noted temples and Pancharama Kshetrams including Korukonda, Annavaram, Pithapuram, Samarlakota, Draksharamam and Vadapalli.

The bus would start on every Saturday at 6 am at the Information and Reservation counter office at Saraswati Ghat in Rajamahendravaram and conclude by 7 pm at the same spot.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the Minister said that the ticket would be Rs 1,000 for adults and Rs 800 for children between 3 and 10 years.

AP Tourism Development Corporation chairman Nukasani Balaji, Board directors and officials would inaugurate the spiritual tour bus service on October 26.

Elaborating on the tour package, Kandula Durgesh said that the tourist bus would take the pilgrims to Swayambhulakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Korukonda, Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Annavaram, Kukkuteswara Swamy temple at Pithapuram, Chalukya Kumara Rama Sri Bhimeswara Swamy temple at Samarlakota. After lunch at Samarlakota temple, the pilgrims would be taken to Bhmeswara Swamy temple at Draksharamam and Venakteswara Swamy temple at Vadapalli. The tour would reach Pushkar Ghat near Havloc bridge at Rajamahendravaram where the pilgrims would witness Harati to River Godavari. Finally, the pilgrims would be dropped at the starting point by 7.30 pm.

An 18-seater bus would give a memorable journey to the pilgrims, the Minister said and appealed to the people to form an 18-member group and book the bus.