Live
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
- 10 years of BRS rule pushed State into debt trap: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
- Vigyan Path proposed around Lucknow city
- Suvendu Adhikari may move Calcutta HC against new Bengal home secy's appointment
Just In
One dead, 3 hurt in gang attack
One person was dead and three others were grievously injured in a brutal attack by rowdy gang.
Dhone (Nandyal): One person was dead and three others were grievously injured in a brutal attack by rowdy gang. The incident took place at Ungarani Gundla village of Dhone mandal in Nandyal district on Monday. The deceased were identified as Khader alias Yerukala Chinna (27), resident of Dhone town.
According to information, deceased Khader accompanied by five of his family members went to their relatives’ village Ungarani Gundla in a car to celebrate New Year. When they were about to reach the village, a six-member gang that belongs to Obulesu and Madhu, intercepted their car at the entrance of the village. They attacked Khader and his family members with rods, stones and sticks in an inebriated state. In this attack, Khader and three more were seriously hurt. The relatives after learning the attack, rushed to the spot and shifted them to Dhone government general hospital. Khadar died while undergoing treatment in the hospital and the other three were under medical care.
Parents and relatives of the deceased in large number staged a protest on the national highway and in front of Dhone police station, demanding justice. Their protest on the national highway had blocked traffic on either side of the road for nearly 5 km. Dhone DSP V Sreenivasa Reddy said that police visited the spot and enquired about the incident. A case was registered and investigation is on. The assailants are at large after the attack. Teams were formed to nab the accused, the DSP stated.