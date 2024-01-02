One dead, 3 hurt in gang attack

Dhone (Nandyal): One person was dead and three others were grievously injured in a brutal attack by rowdy gang. The incident took place at Ungarani Gundla village of Dhone mandal in Nandyal district on Monday. The deceased were identified as Khader alias Yerukala Chinna (27), resident of Dhone town.

According to information, deceased Khader accompanied by five of his family members went to their relatives’ village Ungarani Gundla in a car to celebrate New Year. When they were about to reach the village, a six-member gang that belongs to Obulesu and Madhu, intercepted their car at the entrance of the village. They attacked Khader and his family members with rods, stones and sticks in an inebriated state. In this attack, Khader and three more were seriously hurt. The relatives after learning the attack, rushed to the spot and shifted them to Dhone government general hospital. Khadar died while undergoing treatment in the hospital and the other three were under medical care.

Parents and relatives of the deceased in large number staged a protest on the national highway and in front of Dhone police station, demanding justice. Their protest on the national highway had blocked traffic on either side of the road for nearly 5 km. Dhone DSP V Sreenivasa Reddy said that police visited the spot and enquired about the incident. A case was registered and investigation is on. The assailants are at large after the attack. Teams were formed to nab the accused, the DSP stated.