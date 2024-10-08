Live
One dead after a bus carrying Vijayawada lawyers met with accident in Ajmer
A tragic accident reported where one dead and several injured after a bus carrying lawyers from the Vijayawada Bar Association occurred in Ajmer, Rajasthan, early Tuesday morning.
The group of lawyers was traveling to Ajmer for a vacation in two buses when the accident took place at approximately 3 AM. The bus, carrying Bar Association, reportedly collided with a parked truck.
Eleven individuals, including Sunkara Rajendra Prasad, sustained injuries in the crash and were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The local police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
