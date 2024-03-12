Live
One dead after lorry overturns on Pendurthi National Highway in Vizag
In a tragic incident in Visakha district early Tuesday morning when a road accident occurred at Pendurthi National Highway. The incident involved a lorry transporting iron scrap from Gunupur to Hyderabad, which lost control and overturned at Pendurthi junction. Sadly, the lorry driver, identified as N Shekhar Reddy (55), lost his life in the accident.
Upon receiving the distressing news, the Pendurthi police swiftly responded by rushing to the scene of the accident. They proceeded to retrieve the deceased driver's body and promptly transferred it to KGH Hospital for post-mortem examination. Additionally, a case has been registered, and an investigation has been initiated to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.
In the aftermath of the accident, lorry drivers have come forward to highlight the dangers of driving for prolonged periods without adequate rest. They stress the importance of taking breaks and ensuring that drivers are well-rested to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.