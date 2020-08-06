One dead and two injured after a fire breaks out at SPY Agro Industry in Nandyal

A major fire broke out at at SPY Agro Industries Limited in Nandyal of Kurnool district. An employee named Lakshmanamurthy was seriously injured due to a pipe leak in the boiler unit of the factory. The victim was rushed to Kurnool Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead and two people were seriously injured in the accident and are being treated at a hospital. After receiving information about the incident, the police and revenue officials reached the spot and examined the cause of the accident. The case was registered and investigated.

There has been an accident at the SPY factory in Nandyal in the past as well. The accident took place at SPY Reddy Agro Chemical Factory where one person died due to ammonia gas leak and others were seriously injured. Fearing for their lives, the locals ran for lives. Again the accident at the SPY factory itself has become major concern.

As the fire accidents has been increasing after the lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken a crucial decision in the wake of a series of accidents in various industries in the state. Orders were issued on Tuesday to undertake a special drive aimed at creating a safe environment in the industries. It directed that committees be set up to inspect industries at the district level. Orders were issued to inspect industries containing various toxic gases, hazardous chemicals, explosives, red category Industries.

The six-member committee, chaired by the Joint Collector, said any deficiencies in the industry could be rectified within 30 days. The government has stated in the orders that the main purpose is to examine every industry. It has directed the joint collectors to complete this special drive within 90 days.