One Dead, Several Injured in lorry-Bolero vehicle collision in Satya Sai district

A tragic road accident occurred in Sri Satyasai district when a cement lorry collided with a Bolero vehicle transporting laborers in Gangasanipalli, located in the Thanakallu mandal. The incident resulted in the death of one individual, while 25 others sustained serious injuries.

Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, transporting the injured to Anantapur Hospital for urgent medical attention. Among the injured, the condition of six individuals has been reported as critical.



The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

