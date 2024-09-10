  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

One dead, two injured due to landslides in Machvaram of Vijayawada

One dead, two injured due to landslides in Machvaram of Vijayawada
x
Highlights

A tragic landslide in the Machavaram area has resulted in the death of one man and left two others injured.

A tragic landslide in the Machavaram area has resulted in the death of one man and left two others injured. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning on Derangula Venkataswamy Street, where four laborers were engaged in cutting down a tree adjacent to a hillside.

As the workers were removing the branches, a heavy and wet landslide struck unexpectedly, burying them under debris. Tragically, Vijjada Ramu, aged 55, lost his life in the accident, while two others, identified as Kamaiah and Hussain, sustained injuries.

The Machavaram police, quickly responded to the scene and transported the victim's body to the hospital. Following the incident, local MLA Gadde Rammohan visited the site to assess the situation and instructed officials to ensure that the injured receive prompt and adequate medical care.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick