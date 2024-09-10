Live
Just In
One dead, two injured due to landslides in Machvaram of Vijayawada
A tragic landslide in the Machavaram area has resulted in the death of one man and left two others injured.
A tragic landslide in the Machavaram area has resulted in the death of one man and left two others injured. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning on Derangula Venkataswamy Street, where four laborers were engaged in cutting down a tree adjacent to a hillside.
As the workers were removing the branches, a heavy and wet landslide struck unexpectedly, burying them under debris. Tragically, Vijjada Ramu, aged 55, lost his life in the accident, while two others, identified as Kamaiah and Hussain, sustained injuries.
The Machavaram police, quickly responded to the scene and transported the victim's body to the hospital. Following the incident, local MLA Gadde Rammohan visited the site to assess the situation and instructed officials to ensure that the injured receive prompt and adequate medical care.