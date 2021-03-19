One died in gas cylinders blast in Kakinada 

Kakinada: In a tragic incident an old woman lost her life in a gas cylinder blast at Elwinpet, Gandhinagar Kakinada. In the incident four gas cylinders were blasted in the wee hours of 4.20 am on Friday. The people panicked and hue and cry with the blasting of cylinders. According to the source one woman who is doing dairy business burnt alive near thatched house which caught fire.

Police said that when the woman was lighting the gas stove for tea, the cylinder was blasted on the hut and caught fire. The locals suspected that some henchmen may have intentionally fired the huts. Several people expressed doubts about the fire; two thatched houses got fire in the incidents. Assistant District Fire Officer B. Yesubabu told "The Hans India " that on receiving the information, 4 firefighters reached the spot and put out the flames. The deceased was identified as Tummalapalli Lakshmi (65). On the incident, the police registered a case and investigated further.