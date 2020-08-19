One held for trying to kill 3 ex business partners in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Patamata police arrested Bheemireddy Venugopala Reddy, who was accused of trying to kill three persons who were his former business partners, by setting a car on fire in Bharati Nagar on Monday evening due to the financial disputes.



According to law and order DCP-1 V Harshavardhan Raju, the accused Venugopala Reddy had differences with Vajrala Sivarama Krishna Reddy, Dintakurthi Gangadhar and Dintakarti Nagavalli Kumari, wife of Gangadhar, over financial matter. The accused invited them for talks to settle the matter on Monday evening and decided to kill them as talks had failed. They held a meeting in the car where Venugopala Reddy was in driver's seat and Sivarama Krishna Reddy sat beside him.

The couple Gangadhar and wife sat in the rear seat. All of a sudden, Venugopala Reddy left the car and poured diesel and sanitiser on the car and set it ablaze with an intention to murder the trio.

The four had done real estate business and suffered loss. Later, the accused had asked the three to settle the money matter. But they ignored. Finally, Venugopala Reddy had decided to kill them and made the unsuccessful attempt on Monday evening near Novatel hotel. Luckily, the three came out of the car. The couple suffered minor injuries but Sivarama Krishna sustained serious injuries. Patamata police, Task Force and Machavaram police conducted investigation and nabbed the accused near skew bridge.