One held; motorcycles worth Rs 18.6L recovered
Penukonda: DSP U Narsingappa announced the arrest of an inter-state motorcycle thief and the recovery of 31 stolen two-wheelers worth approximately Rs 18,60,000. The arrest was made under the directives of Sri Sathya Sai District SP V Ratna.
The accused, identified as Obannagari Vinod Kumar (30), a resident of Munimadugu village, Penukonda mandal, was apprehended on Tuesday at around 1:30 pm at Dudde Banda Vanka Cross in Penukonda mandal.
He was caught riding a stolen motorcycle by KIA Police Station Sub-Inspector M Rajesh and his team during a routine patrol.
Upon interrogation, Vinod Kumar confessed to stealing 31 motorcycles from various locations, including Anantapur (8), Kadiri (6), Pavagada in Karnataka (5), Done in Kurnool district (3), Tirupati (3), Dharmavaram (2), Kalyandurg (1), Pakala (1), Roddham (1), and Mudigubba (1). The recovered motorcycles were linked to multiple theft cases registered across police stations in Anantapur One Town, Two Town, Three Town, Fourth Town, Mudigubba, Kadiri Town, Roddham, and Done.
The accused has a criminal history, including thefts of mobile phones and drip wires, with previous cases in Dharmavaram, Anantapur Railway Police Station, and Kothacheruvu. He had been released on bail before resuming thefts to fund alcohol consumption and leisure activities.
SP V Ratna and DSP U Narsingappa commended SI M Rajesh, Head Constables Nagaraju and Maruthi, and the crime team for their swift action, announcing rewards for their efforts.