One India Through Digital India’ book garners appreciation

Visakhapatnam: Encapsulating rare interdisciplinary insights into 25 comprehensive modules, Chair Professor, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Chair, Andhra University Prof. Meka James Stephen authored a book titled ‘One India Through Digital India’.

With extensive work spanning digital governance, e-inclusion, Prof. Stephen brought out the book as part of the contribution to digital transformation and social equity.

The book was formally released by Chief Justice of India (Retd) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai during a ceremony held in Delhi on Wednesday in the presence of officials from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Justice of India (Retd) Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai commended the book for its timeliness, clarity of purpose and scholarly depth.

“Digital India is not merely an administrative or technological undertaking but a constitutional instrument that can deepen democracy, expand social justice, and bridge long-standing socio-economic divides,” he remarked. He appreciated the author for presenting a transformative tool that strengthens the core values of liberty, equality, dignity and fraternity envisioned by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The book ‘One India Through Digital India’ presents a visionary framework on how the digital India mission can serve as a mechanism to achieve an equal and inclusive nation. Structured around 25 comprehensive modules, the book covers key areas such as digital infrastructure and public digital platforms, financial inclusion and digital payments, healthcare and digital health systems, education and e-learning ecosystems, MSME empowerment and entrepreneurship, e-Governance and citizen services, digital literacy, among others.

Already, the book garnered appreciation from academic circles, policy experts and social development practitioners for its relevance, depth, and interdisciplinary approach connecting digital transformation with constitutional ideals.

“A more detailed volume under the same title is currently in progress. Technology becomes meaningful only when it promotes dignity and digital India offers the most powerful pathway to realise Dr. Ambedkar’s vision,” Prof. Stephen mentioned.