One killed after bus overturns in Rajamahendravaram

A serious road accident occurred near Katheru in Rajamahendravaram when a Travels bus, en route from Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad, lost control and overturned shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Tragically, a 21-year-old woman from Visakhapatnam, identified as Homini, died at the scene, while 20 other passengers sustained serious injuries.

The incident took place amidst ongoing repair work on the Gaman Bridge, which had prompted a traffic diversion. Reports suggest that the driver, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, failed to notice the detour and abruptly swerved the bus, leading to a collision with an oncoming two-wheeler before overturning.

The police who arrived there deployed a heavy crane to assist in lifting the bus, as many passengers remained trapped inside.

Homini, who had recently completed her studies and was travelling to Hyderabad for employment opportunities, suffered fatal injuries when she was crushed in the accident. The scene was one of chaos and distress, with the cries of injured passengers resonating throughout the area.

SP Narahinha Kishore arrived at the site to oversee the rescue efforts, while the injured were promptly transported to the Rajahmundry Government Hospital for treatment. Police have since registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.