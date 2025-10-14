One killed as minibus tumbles into canal

Ongole: Prakasam district police rescued 19 people when a Tempo Traveler was involved in an accident and overturned into a canal near Valluru early Monday morning.

According to Prakasam police, twenty electrical department employees from Palamaneru, Chittoor district, departed for Vijayawada in a mini-bus, a Tempo Traveler with registration number AP39VB2534, on Sunday night. At around 03:10 AM on Monday, their vehicle crashed into a roadside culvert and fell into a canal near RISE Engineering College, Valluru.

Kamatam Charan Kumar (35), an Energy Assistant from Pattikonda Sachivalayam, Gangavaram mandal of Chittoor district, tragically died in the accident.

He is survived by wife, Preethi, and four-year-old daughter, Likitha. Nineteen others, including the driver, sustained injuries.

Ongole DSP Rayapati Srinivasa Rao, CI M Srinivasa Rao, SI V Nagamalleswara Rao, highway staff, and fire personnel immediately reached the spot and rescued victims from the submerged bus.

They shifted the victims to GGH Ongole. The DSP said the preliminary information revealed that the drowsy driver, Vinod, lost control of the vehicle.

Locals credited the police’s prompt response with preventing greater loss of life.

The injured expressed gratitude, while officials and the public praised the police’s exemplary service.