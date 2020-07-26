One Maoist killed in an encounter in Visakhapatnam

A major encounter happened at Chitrakonda, Annavaram police station in Andhra-Odisha-Border (AOB) area on Sunday. In the attack between Andhra greyhounds and the Maoists in the region, one Maoist was reportedly said to be killed in the crossfire. A 303 rifle was seized from the spot by the police.

However, it is learnt that Maoists top leaders, including Akkiraju, Haragopal, Ramakrishna, Uday, Aruna and Jagan escaped from the spot. The Maoist was killed near Visakhapatnam district G. Madugula border area in the joint operation taken up by the AOB police forces.

This is the third combing operation at Andhra-Odisha-Border area in the past 10 days. The police have intensified the combing operation and surveillance in the area.