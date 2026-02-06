One-member panel will probe Tirumala laddu issue: CM Naidu

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday announced the constitution of a one-member committee to inquire into the alleged chemical and animal fat adulteration in the ghee used for preparing Tirumala Srivari Laddu Prasadam. He said all available reports would be placed before the committee to ensure a thorough investigation and accountability.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with NDA leaders at his camp office, the Chief Minister alleged that the preparation of laddus with adulterated ghee was not a mistake committed for monetary gain but a deliberate conspiracy by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to insult Lord Venkateswara and hurt the sentiments of devotees.

Naidu said the CBI had already submitted a report recommending action in the case and asserted that those responsible would not be spared under any circumstances. Targeting YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he alleged that mistakes committed during the previous regime were now being covered up through counter-allegations.

The Chief Minister said that during the five years of YSRCP rule, devotees were forced to live in fear and uncertainty over the sanctity of Tirumala. He alleged that chemicals were mixed in the laddus to tarnish the holiness of Lord Venkateswara and said the CBI charge sheet itself mentioned the mixing of chemicals. He questioned whether YSRCP leaders had ever apologised for what he described as a grave sin committed against crores of devotees.

Naidu also questioned why YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had not signed the mandatory declaration of faith before having darshan, as required under Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) rules for followers of other religions. Strongly criticising the YSRCP leadership, Naidu asked who had given them the courage to defend acts of wrongdoing and justify irregularities in cases such as the Parakamani treasury issue. He said shielding those involved in theft and corruption amounted to an attack on Lord Venkateswara.

Recalling past incidents, Naidu said several acts of sacrilege occurred during the previous regime, including vandalism at Ramatheertham and the Antarvedi chariot fire. He alleged that instead of taking action, cases were filed against those who raised questions.

The Chief Minister said a 2022 CFTRI report indicating adulteration was deliberately suppressed by the then TTD Board. After assuming office, his government initiated a cleansing process at TTD and sent samples to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), which, along with the SIT report, confirmed the presence of chemicals, palm oil, lactic acid, and acetic acid in the ghee.

He alleged that bribes of Rs 4 crore were paid to the PA of the former chairman and that decisions were taken with the knowledge of the TTD Board and Purchase Committee. He said safeguards were diluted intentionally, causing mental anguish to devotees and damaging public trust. Calling the adulteration an unforgivable crime, Naidu said the government would make all reports public and ensure strict punishment for anyone who hurt people’s sentiments.