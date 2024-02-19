One more reportedly dies with symptoms of diarrhoea

Guntur: A 75-year-old person, Suryanarayana died of suspected symptoms of diarrhoea here on Sunday. He was a resident of Srinagar area. He was suffering from kidney problems. Rumours are in speculation that drinking contaminated water led to his death.

Meanwhile, another seven persons suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea were admitted to the GGH-Guntur on Sunday. Leaders of political parties alleged that Suryanarayana died due to drinking contaminated water. Sources in the GMC informed that Suryanarayana died of kidney problem. He was undergoing treatment for more than five years. He had other health problems.

Meanwhile, district collector M Venugopal Reddy directed the officials to test chlorine in drinking water before supply.

He along with GMC commissioner Kirthi Chekuri, went to Vasantharayapuram, Sarada Colony, Srinagar and examined a survey conducted by the special teams on drinking water supply and sanitation on Sunday. He directed the officials to test drinking water before supply and record the test results. He instructed the officials to take up repairs to the drinking water pipelines.

He asked them to submit a report on the patients suffering from motions and vomiting at Sarada Colony and undergoing treatment. Following the request of locals, he instructed the food controller to inspect the water plant at Sarada Colony 7th lane. He urged the people to contact GMC control room cell No 9000001109, if they have any problem. He instructed them to keep tankers ready to supply drinking water.

CPI national secretary K Narayana and CPI state secretary K Rama Krishna went to the GGH-Guntur and consoled the patients undergoing treatment. They enquired about their health condition and urged the GGH doctors to render better medical

services.