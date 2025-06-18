One year of NDA rule is nothing but failures: CPM

Tirupati: The one-year rule of NDA is nothing but failures and it has betrayed people said CPM leaders.

The CPM leaders speaking after releasing a booklet on the failures of coalition government here on Tuesday, the leaders said the TDP, Janasena and BJP leaders are busy with amassing wealth, looking in to the interest of their partymen and fighting with the opposition YSRCP leaders, leaving the State development and the problems faced by the people to the winds.

CPM senior leader K Murali said, it is very sad that both the ruling and opposition party did not bother to bring pressure on the Centre to fulfill its promises given at the time of division of the State. Both are keeping silent on the release of special funds for backward areas development, completion of the Polavaram project and capital city Amaravati development.

Murali said the party will distribute the booklet carrying the failures of the government in a big way to expose Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan deceiving the people with empty words and wasting their time in the mutual fight with YSRCP. Subramanyam, Venugopal, Madhav, Bujji, Narendra were present.