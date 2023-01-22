One-year-old boy who went missing found dead in a well in Narasaraopet

Bandi Bhanuprakash, a one-year-old boy who went missing in a bank colony in Narasaraopet, Palnadu district, was found dead in a well next to the house. Going into the details, the boy has been missing since Saturday evening. No matter how much the family members searched around they could not find the boy. The boy's father who lives in Narasaraopet village complained to the police.

The police have registered a case and launched search operations. Eventually, the body was found in a well next to the house. The boy's body was taken to the government hospital for postmortem.

Narasaraopet CI Bhaktavatsala Reddy said that there are inquiring about whether the boy accidentally fell in the borewell or there anything fishy. He said more in-depth investigation is being conducted on the matter.