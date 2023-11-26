Ongole: 11 students of Prakasam Engineering College secure placement

Ongole: As many as 11 students of the Prakasam Engineering College (Kandukur) were selected in campus interviews conducted by Germany Headquartered multinational company Impar.

The final year students belonging to Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence and Cyber Security branch were selected in the interviews. The selection process was headed by the company’s CEO Certik Setiner, head of India operations Mohan Krishna and senior consultant Kalyan Chakraborty.

The CEO said that the selected students will get stipend along with four months of training at their Hyderabad branch. He informed that the company offers the post of software engineers for the selected aspirants with an annual salary of Rs five lakh to Rs six lakh per year. Dr Kancharla Vijaya Srinivas, technical director of the college, congratulated the selected students. He said the German-based company is well known for AI based strategic consulting, process optimisation, automation and the company provides immense opportunities for their employees which is a big boost for the selected candidates.

College Principal Dr Ch Ravikumar congratulated the students and faculty, who trained and motivated the students to get selected for jobs in the MNC.