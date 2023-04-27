Ongole: 15 MLD sewage treatment plant inaugurated

Ongole(Prakasam district): Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh, MLA Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and district Collector AS Dinesh Kumar inaugurated the 15 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant near Koppolu village in Ongole Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Suresh said the government wants all the towns in the State to be developed in a way that they are maintained clean and hygienic. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is developing towns with the slogan – 'Clean Andhra Pradesh'. Towns are expanding and people from villages are living in towns for various reasons and the government is developing the infrastructure to provide them all facilities, with the motto 'Decentralisation of Administration and Decentralisation of Development', he added. The Minister said that Ongole town will become a city soon, and the government is committed to boosting it with all necessary infrastructure.

MLA Srinivasa Reddy said that the Chief Minister will distribute housing plots to the poor in the town. He thanked CM Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning Rs 230 crore for the plots and said that about 25,000 beneficiaries will receive them.

Collector Dinesh Kumar said that Ongole town requires 30 MLD STP, and they have inaugurated 15 MLD plant now. The government has sanctioned another 15 MLD plant and the work will start soon, he added.

Ongole Urban Development Authority chairperson Singaraju Meena Kumari, Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Deputy Mayor Vemuri Suryanarayana, Municipal Commissioner M Venkateswara Rao and others participated in the programme.