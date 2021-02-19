Ongole: 2 kidney transplant surgeries performed same day

Ongole: The doctors at Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital in Ongole announced that they have successfully conducted live kidney transplant surgeries on two patients in a single day. Noted nephrologist and transplant physician Dr Sridhar Reddy explained that kidneys of two individuals among the patients receiving treatment at the hospital are completely damaged and they are informed that transplantation is the only way out.

He said that after consultations and counselling, the family members of the two patients came forward for donation and the details were submitted to the government for necessary permissions. After the approvals were received, Dr Sridhar said that they conducted the kidney transplant surgeries on the two patients in a single day.

The chief operating officer of the hospital announced that they have conducted three kidney transplantations in Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital after they started the kidney transplant surgeries. He announced that they are offering the live and cadaver transplant surgeries to the local patients and informed that they have set up a special ward with 15 dialysis machines for kidney patients.

The Aster Healthcare India marketing head Prasenjit K Ghosh appreciated the team of doctors at the hospital for providing quality healthcare to the people from the semi-urban and rural areas. He interacted with the patients and expressed satisfaction over their feedback on the services in the hospital. The hospital managing director Dr Tirumala Reddy congratulated the team of Dr Sridhar Reddy for conducting kidney transplants successfully. Urologist Dr Malakondareddy, anaesthetists Dr Vamsikrishna, Dr Paul Devanand, and others also participated in the press meet.