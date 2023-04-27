Ongole: 43,878 mothers receive Rs 46.72 cr under Jagananna Vasathi Deevena

Ongole(Prakasam district): MAUD Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wishes that no student should give up education due to poverty. He participated in Jagananna Vasathi Deevena benefit distribution programme held in Ongole on Wednesday and distributed the cheques.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Suresh said that the Chief Minister is directly transferring the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena benefits, around Rs 46.72 crore into the accounts of 43,878 mothers of 48,499 eligible students from Prakasam district. He said that the YSRCP government has also cleared the dues from the last government and informed that they are providing Vasathi Deevena twice a year. The government is also focused on providing skills to the students and advised them to utilise the services, he added.

District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar, ZP chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma, district social welfare officer Lakshma Naik, BC welfare officer Anjala, tribal welfare officer Jagannatha Rao, minority welfare officer Archana and others also participated in the programme.