Ongole: Acharya Nagarjuna University PG campus celebrates Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

Ongole: The PG Campus of Acharya Nagarjuna University celebrated the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, a 75 week-long event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence, in Ongole on Tuesday.

Speaking as the chief guest at the programme, the special officer of ANU Ongole campus, Dr B Krishna said that the Union government is celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav for 75 weeks celebrating the 75 years of Independent India.

He said that the Prime Minister kick-started the celebrations of India@75, from the Sabarmati Ashram, retracing the Dandi March, a Civil Disobedience Movement launched by Mahatma Gandhi on March 12, 1930, and ended on April 6, 1930.

He said that the students should know about the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and follow them in true spirit. The district NSS program officer Dr Mande Harsha Preetham Dev Kumar said that the students should take inspiration from the freedom fighters and thrive for an equal society in the country.

He said that they should work in the eradication of poverty, illiteracy, corruption and other social evils. Dr Thandava Krishna wished that the fruits of independence to the country reach the people even in the remote places while the HoD of social work, Dr R Srinivas advised the students to know the Indian freedom Struggle and the history behind it to build shape the country into a model society.

Dr P Venkata Rao, Dr Krishna, Dr Narasimha Rao, and others faculty members, students and NSS cadets also participated in the programme.