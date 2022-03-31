Ongole: Appointment orders on compassionate grounds issued

Ongole: Prakasam Zilla Parishad chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma handed over appointment orders to the candidates, who were appointed on compassionate grounds, at her office here on Wednesday, under the administration of the Zilla Parishad.

ZP Chairperson Venkayamma and ZP CEO B Jalireddy handed over the orders appointing A Aruna Kumari as the office subordinate at MPP Ongole, K Naveen Kumar as the office subordinate at ZPHS K Uppalapadu, M Sai Pratap as office subordinate at MPP Komarole, G Sridevi as the office subordinate at MPP Kandukur, and K Chandrababu as the office subordinate at MPP Chimakurthi.

Speaking on the occasion, B Venkayamma stated that she gives top priority to employees' welfare. She said that after assuming charge as the chairperson, she is assuring promotions to the staff and compassionate appointments in time, promoted 30 employees under various categories and appointed 21 candidates as per the rules under compassionate appointments.

She thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Dr Audimulapu Suresh for their support to her in delivering her duties as the ZP chairperson. She congratulated the newly appointed staff and wished them to work selflessly for the welfare of the public.