Ongole: Arrangements in place to make Har Ghar Tiranga a grand success

Ongole (Prakasam District): Prakasam District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar said that following the instructions from the Central government, they are making arrangements for the grand success of Har Ghar Tiranga programme in the district.

Speaking at a press meet at the Collectorate here on Monday, Dinesh Kumar said that they are planning a variety of programmes from August 1 to 15, as part of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in the district.

He said they will organise special programmes at important places, felicitate family members of freedom fighters and recognise the services of freedom fighters, who didn't get enough recognition and their family members. Awareness programmes also will be conducted on the background of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and rallies, competitions etc also will be conducted.

The Collector said that they are taking steps to ensure that the tricolour will fly high on each household for three days starting from August 13 to 15. He said the district requires seven lakhs flags, which will be distributed to every house through volunteers. He informed that the Centre has already made amendment to the Flag Code, to keep the national flag fly even during night for the three days.

He invited large participation from the public in the programmes to be held from August 1 to 15 and informed that selfie points will be arranged at selected places, encourage public to do documentaries, and short films on the importance of historical places in the district.

A museum will be set up at the district headquarters to help the future generations to know historical incidents occurred in the district. Special committees were formed with public representatives and officials to make the special programmes for the fortnight a grand success, the Collector said and requested the public to take part in the programme.