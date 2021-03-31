Ongole: BJP accuses government of diverting SC, ST Sub-Plan funds

Ongole: The SC Morcha members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Prakasam district unit staged protest in front of the Collectorate in Ongole on Wednesday and demanded that the government utilise the SC, ST sub-plan funds for the welfare of the right people only, but not for the other works. They also demanded the government to announce SCs as co-option members in the urban local bodies.

Speaking at the protest, the BJP SC Morcha district president Midasala Balakotaiah, general secretary Allari Ramaiah, J Anjaneyulu, BJP district secretary YV Gowtham, Nageswara Rao and others said that the SC, ST Sub-Plan funds are being misused in the Prakasam district for a while.

They said that the funds intended for the laying of roads and providing infrastructure in the SC, ST colonies in the district are utilised for other needs as per the direction of the leaders of the ruling party.

They alleged that the condition of the SC community leaders has become like puppets in the hand of the ruling party. They said that the government has cheated the SCs in the State by not allocating land and bank loans. They said that the SCs are being discriminated in the district and demanded the government to choose SCs for minorities to award co-option membership. They also demanded the government to take stringent action on the officials who misused the funds under SC, ST sub-plan and cheated the public.