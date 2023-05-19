Ongole: BJP files chargesheet on State government

Ongole (Prakasam district) : Prakasam district BJP leaders filed a chargesheet against the YSRCP-led government in the State and submitted the copy to DRO R Srilatha at her office at the Collectorate here on Thursday.

Party district president PV Sivareddy criticised that the YSRCP leaders in the government are neglecting development of the district as they are busy in accumulating wealth. He said the government is not interested in developing the district and providing jobs to the youth by taking up Donakonda defence corridor, NIMS at Kanigiri, Donakonda Srikalahasti railway line. He alleged that the government also delayed the irrigation projects in the name of reverse tendering and failed to provide water for irrigation and drinking needs.

District general secretary Rayapati Ajay Kumar said that though the Union government has allocated huge funds for the projects in Prakasam district alone, the State government is not releasing the matching funds to continue them. He demanded the completion of fishing harbour at Kothapatnam, completion of medical college at Markapuram and multispecialty hospital in Dornala immediately.

District general secretary D Sivaji Yadav, media cell convener Dhanisetty Ramu Naidu, State committee member Seggem Srinivas, OBC Morcha general secretary Kunchala Siva and others were present on the occasion.