Ongole: Call to make Praja Galam a success

Ongole: TDP Markapuram Assembly constituency candidate Kandula Narayana Reddy here on Friday said that Telugu Desam Party has a strong foundation of cadre. He requested the public to make the Praja Galam public meeting to be held on March 31 a grand success. The meeting will be addressed by N Chandrababu Naidu at Markapuram.

He participated in the 42nd foundation day celebrations at the TDP office in Markapuram on Friday. He said that Naidu is coming to Markapuram on March 31, as part of the Praja Galam campaign and will conduct a public meeting at Clock Tower around 02.30 pm. He invited every TDP worker to attend the meeting. The constituency poll management in-charge Kandula Ramireddy and others also participated in the programme.