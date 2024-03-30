Live
- IMD predicts severe heat in State for next 3 days
- BRS will be empty after LS polls: Komatireddy
- Chandrababu defends electoral alliance with BJP, JSP
- Microsoft, OpenAI to launch $100 billion AI data centre project with 'Stargate' supercomputer
- TDP settles for BC candidate in Alur
- Anguished over denial of ticket, Nagarjuna quits party post
- Visakhapatnam: Girl student allegedly commits suicide
- Sony PlayStation Portal Restocked at Best Buy: Get Yours Now!
- Rajasekhar Raju elected Shadnagar Bar Assn president
- CH-53E ‘Super Stallion’ makes it maiden landing at INS Dega
Just In
Ongole: Call to make Praja Galam a success
Highlights
Ongole: TDP Markapuram Assembly constituency candidate Kandula Narayana Reddy here on Friday said that Telugu Desam Party has a strong foundation of cadre. He requested the public to make the Praja Galam public meeting to be held on March 31 a grand success. The meeting will be addressed by N Chandrababu Naidu at Markapuram.
He participated in the 42nd foundation day celebrations at the TDP office in Markapuram on Friday. He said that Naidu is coming to Markapuram on March 31, as part of the Praja Galam campaign and will conduct a public meeting at Clock Tower around 02.30 pm. He invited every TDP worker to attend the meeting. The constituency poll management in-charge Kandula Ramireddy and others also participated in the programme.
