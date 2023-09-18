Ongole: Call to prevent road accidents

Ongole: Every motorist should follow road safety guidelines and traffic rules, said Prakasam district SP Malika Garg. Observing that overloaded and heavy load vehicles travelling on a single road at night are causing accidents, she advised that vehicle drivers must display special signs if the vehicle is stopped on the road for any reason.

Explaining in a press note on Sunday, the SP said that the drivers must understand that lives of people travelling on the road are equally important just like their lives and the lives of their family members. She said that everyone should follow traffic rules, and road safety guidelines to reach their destinations safely. She said that the tractors, lorries, and other vehicles travelling at high speed are causing accidents and inconvenience to the public. She warned that stringent action will be taken on the drivers who do not follow the road safety guidelines.

SP Malika Garg stated that they are observing ‘No Accident Day’, ‘Stop, Wash and Go’ programmes to create awareness of road safety and follow the traffic rules in the district. She ordered the police personnel to implement the programmes perfectly to make everyone follow the road safety guidelines and act on the persons driving overloaded vehicles as per the MV Act. She ordered the Highway Patrol staff to monitor their limits by patrolling regularly, see no vehicle parked along the road margins on the highway, see the special signs placed on the vehicle if it was stopped for inevitable reasons, and control the vehicles coming in the wrong side.