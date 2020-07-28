Ongole: Centre, State fail to control coronavirus: Left parties

Ongole: The Centre and state government are unable to control and contain the Coronavirus, alleged the Left parties. They said that the governments are negligent in tracking the carriers of the virus and are limiting their responsibility to just testing the people.

The leaders from various parties staged a protest against the governments' inaction at Sundaraiah Bhavan in Ongole on Monday and demanded that the government provide better facilities at the hospitals.

The CPM East Prakasam district secretary, Punati Anjaneyulu said that the country is now in the third position in the number of Coronavirus positive cases. But the prime minister is claiming that the government has successfully handled the pandemic. He said that the ICMR director himself announced that the virus is already in the community spread stage and they cannot control it anymore. He said that the governments are wontedly neglecting the cases and listed only 14 lakh people as affected by the Coronavirus while the actual number is around 18 crore people in the country. He observed that the virus is fast spreading in the state also but there are not enough facilities for the patients in the hospitals. He said that there are only 500 beds in the GGH Ongole but the number of patients is around 800 now. He said that there is a severe scarcity of medical staff in the hospital to provide better treatment to the patients.

The CPI district executive member, SD Sardar said that the patients are facing a severe lack of services as the government failed to provide medical staff. CPI-ML district leader S Lalitha Kumari said that Modi is taking inspiration from Donald Trump while the chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is inspiring from Modi and that is the reason for the failure of the governments in controlling the virus and providing solace to migrant workers.

CPI-ML New Democracy leader Padma said that the governments are spreading free messages about home remedies to cover their failure of providing better treatment to the patients.

The other Left parties' leaders Y Siddhaiah, Jala Anjaiah, GV Kondareddy, Pentyala Hanumantha Rao, Pamidi Venkata Rao, G Ramesh, and others also participated in the programme.