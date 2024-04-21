Ongole: Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Minister Suresh & others file nominations

Ongole : YSRCP Ongole Lok Sabha candidate Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, party’s Kondapi Assembly constituency candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh, TDP Darsi Assembly candidate Dr Gottipati Lakshmi and others submitted their nominations to their respective returning officers on Saturday.

Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy was accompanied by YSRCP Ongole MLA candidate Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, SN Padu MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu and former minister Sidda Raghava Rao while submitting his nomination to the district election officer and Collector A S Dinesh Kumar.



Bhaskar Reddy’s wife Chevireddy Lakshmi also filed nomination as the YSR Congress Party candidate.

The AP Vidyarthi JAC president Rayapati Jagadeesh and Akumalla Mallikharjuna Reddy submitted their nominations to the DEO as Independents.

In Darsi, Veerapaneni Ranga filed a set of nominations in support of TDP candidate Dr Gottipati Lakshmi, while Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ittadi Sivaprasad submitted his nominations to the RO.

In Kondapi, Kasukurti Punnarao submitted a set of nominations in support of the YSRCP candidate Dr Audimulapu Suresh, while Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Ravinuthala Matrika, Pyramid Party of India candidate Menda Balakotaiah and an Independent Mamidi Malyadri submitted their nominations to the RO.

Independents Gottimukkala Sujatha submitted her nomination as a candidate to Yerragondapalem RO, Chappidi Ravibabu to Ongole RO, Balasani Malyadri and Koppolu Narasimhulu to the Giddalur RO.

Meanwhile, in Addanki, the Congress party candidate Adusumalli Kishore Babu, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Joseph Manda and Pyramid Party of India candidate Gumma Sadasiva Rao submitted their nominations.

In Chirala, TDP candidate Madduluri Malakondaiah submitted another set of nominations to the RO, while Jai Bharat National Party candidate Podapati Sivakumar and independent Akkilagunta Eshak submitted their nominations to the Kandukur RO.

