Ongole court awards death sentence to Munna and 11 others

Ongole: The Ongole 8th additional sessions court awarded death sentence to notorious serial killer Munna and his 11 gang members, in a sensational judgement on Monday.

Munna and his gang members used to stop iron load lorries on the Vijayawada- Chennai national highway in the guise of police personnel and killed the driver and cleaner, between 2008 and 2009. The first case on the Munna gang is filed in 2008 at Taluk police station of Ongole.

After the arguments concluded in April 2021, the court found Munna and 17 others guilty in four cases. The judge awarded death sentence to Munna and his 11 accomplices in the crimes, life sentence to 4 members, 10 years and 7 years to two other persons.